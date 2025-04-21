Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE & 82nd Engineer Battalion Recognize Army, USACE 250th Anniversary & 1st Infantry Division's 'Year of the Warrior' during Tower Demolition

    TETERVILLE, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2025

    Video by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers called in reinforcements to remove a radio tower near Teterville, Kansas, April 23, 2025. The 82nd Engineer Battalion, 1st Infantry Division out of Fort Riley, Kansas provided explosive enthusiasm and support to remove the repeater tower, a once vital piece of communication infrastructure for the Tulsa District's, Kansas Area lake offices in the second half of the 20th Century.

    Tulsa District, Deputy Commander, Lt. Col. Curtis Loftin, 82nd Engineer Battalion Commander, Lt. Col. Roland Johnson, and Command Sergeant Major Sergio Lopez took time to acknowledge the Army and USACE's 250th Anniversary and the 1st Infantry Division's "Year of the Warrior."

    Collaborating to remove the aging tower provided a unique training opportunity for the Fort Riley Soldiers, and helped the USACE ensure public safety.

    (This video production contains music licensed for use by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers through Megatrax.)

    Tulsa District, USACE, First Infantry Division, Combat Engineer, Public Safety

