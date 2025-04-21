Sgt. Noah Bielak, a squad leader with the 63rd Combat Engineer Company, 41st Battalion, 10th Mountain Division (LI) discusses the upcoming Best Sapper Competition and the preparation involved in this prestigious event. The best sapper competition showcases the Army's elite Soldiers in combat engineering military occupational specialties during a long, arduous five-day event that challenges participants' mental and physical fortitude. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Makenna Tilton)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2025 11:55
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|960064
|VIRIN:
|250425-A-SD443-1348
|Filename:
|DOD_110949593
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|FORT LEONARDWOOD, MISSOURI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 10th Mountain Division Participates in the Best Sapper Competition 2025, by PFC Makenna Tilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
