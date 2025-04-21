Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Campbell Firefighters Prepare for High-Risk Rescues with Swift Water

    KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Video by Jedhel Somera 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    Fort Campbell firefighters conduct swift water training to enhance their preparedness for real-world emergency scenarios. The hands-on exercise focuses on rescue techniques in fast-moving water, ensuring personnel are ready to respond effectively during floods, severe weather, or other high-risk water emergencies.

    Location: KENTUCKY, US

