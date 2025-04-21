Fort Campbell firefighters conduct swift water training to enhance their preparedness for real-world emergency scenarios. The hands-on exercise focuses on rescue techniques in fast-moving water, ensuring personnel are ready to respond effectively during floods, severe weather, or other high-risk water emergencies.
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2025 16:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|960062
|VIRIN:
|250424-O-JS100-8487
|Filename:
|DOD_110949581
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Campbell Firefighters Prepare for High-Risk Rescues with Swift Water, by Jedhel Somera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.