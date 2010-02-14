Soldiers and civilians across the 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum gather for the 2nd Battalion, 14th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI) change of command ceremony at Memorial Park on Fort Drum, New York, April 25, 2025. A change of command ceremony is a tradition that represents a formal transfer from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Savannah Olvera)
|04.25.2025
|04.25.2025 16:32
|B-Roll
|960056
|250425-A-HA106-3548
|DOD_110949521
|00:02:52
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|1
|1
This work, 2-14 IN, 10th Mountain Division (LI) Change of Command Ceremony, by PFC Savannah Olvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
