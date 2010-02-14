Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-14 IN, 10th Mountain Division (LI) Change of Command Ceremony

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Video by Pfc. Savannah Olvera 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers and civilians across the 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum gather for the 2nd Battalion, 14th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI) change of command ceremony at Memorial Park on Fort Drum, New York, April 25, 2025. A change of command ceremony is a tradition that represents a formal transfer from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Savannah Olvera)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 16:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960056
    VIRIN: 250425-A-HA106-3548
    Filename: DOD_110949521
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    This work, 2-14 IN, 10th Mountain Division (LI) Change of Command Ceremony, by PFC Savannah Olvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    10th Mountain Division, U.S. Army, Fort Drum, change of command, 2-14 Infantry Regiment

