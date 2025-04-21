Air Force Assistance Fund kick off video for the 55th Wing at Offutt AFB featuring, Col. Mark Howard, 55th Wing commander and Chief Master Sgt. Andrew Small, 55th Wing command chief.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2025 11:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|960005
|VIRIN:
|250421-F-F3336-9176
|Filename:
|DOD_110948552
|Length:
|00:04:19
|Location:
|OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 55th Wing AFAF Campaign 2025, by J.B. Artley, Kevin Schwandt and Kei Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.