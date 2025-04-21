Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    55th Wing AFAF Campaign 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2025

    Video by J.B. Artley, Kevin Schwandt and Kei Williams

    55th Wing

    Air Force Assistance Fund kick off video for the 55th Wing at Offutt AFB featuring, Col. Mark Howard, 55th Wing commander and Chief Master Sgt. Andrew Small, 55th Wing command chief.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 11:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 960005
    VIRIN: 250421-F-F3336-9176
    Filename: DOD_110948552
    Length: 00:04:19
    Location: OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 55th Wing AFAF Campaign 2025, by J.B. Artley, Kevin Schwandt and Kei Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Offutt AFB
    55th Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download