    Airmen Mission-Ready, Legally Prepared

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Video by Juan Femath   

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Airmen are encouraged to take charge of their legal readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Juan Femath)

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 22:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 959920
    VIRIN: 250424-F-HK977-4274
    Filename: DOD_110947248
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen Mission-Ready, Legally Prepared, by Juan Femath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

