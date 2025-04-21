Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Southern California Wildfire Survivors share story of recovery with USACE support

    ALTADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Video by Marti Allen 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Pamela and Brian Hughes, Eaton Fire survivor and city of Altadena, California, resident, discusses the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers debris mission and the path forward.

    USACE is actively working in partnership with Los Angeles County, CalOES, FEMA and other partners to support the Southern California wildfire recovery efforts. USACE currently has more than 450 personnel on site and around 3,000 contractors actively supporting our local, state and FEMA partners to support survivors impacted by the Palisades and Eaton fires Jan. 7. This includes engineers, debris removal crews, safety officers, quality assurance specialists and more from across the nation. Additionally, there are more than 200 crews working 12-hour days, seven days a week for the express purpose of removing debris to mitigate risk to public health, protecting the environment and speeding community recovery.

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 19:06
    Location: ALTADENA, CALIFORNIA, US

    USACE
    debris
    LAWildfires25
    SoCalWildfire25

