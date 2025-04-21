USACE makes progress in Southern California Eaton Wildfire

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



PASADENA, Calif. - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is making significant progress on its debris mission in Southern California in coordination with California Office of Emergency Services and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.



USACE has more than 450 personnel on site and over 3,000 contractors actively supporting our local, state and FEMA partners to support survivors impacted by the Palisades and Eaton fires Jan. 7, 2025. This includes engineers, debris removal crews, arborists, safety officers, quality assurance specialists and more from across the nation.



As of April 23, we’ve received 9,251 rights of entry applications from the county and have completed and returned 2,667 rights of entry back to the county (1,297 at Palisades; 1,370 at Eaton).