    USACE makes progress in Southern California Eaton Wildfire

    PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2025

    Video by Marti Allen and Patrick Moes

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    PASADENA, Calif. - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is making significant progress on its debris mission in Southern California in coordination with California Office of Emergency Services and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

    USACE has more than 450 personnel on site and over 3,000 contractors actively supporting our local, state and FEMA partners to support survivors impacted by the Palisades and Eaton fires Jan. 7, 2025. This includes engineers, debris removal crews, arborists, safety officers, quality assurance specialists and more from across the nation.

    As of April 23, we’ve received 9,251 rights of entry applications from the county and have completed and returned 2,667 rights of entry back to the county (1,297 at Palisades; 1,370 at Eaton).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 18:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 959900
    VIRIN: 250423-A-KL057-1501
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_110946552
    Length: 00:05:17
    Location: PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE makes progress in Southern California Eaton Wildfire, by Marti Allen and Patrick Moes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

