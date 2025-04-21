Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Missouri National Guard Month of the Military Child Event

    JEFFERSON CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Whitney Erhart 

    Missouri National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Missouri National Guard Soldiers, Airmen and their families attend the Missouri National Guard Child and Youth Program's kick off event for Month of the Military Child, March 28, 2025, at Ike Skelton Training Site, Jefferson City, Missouri. The event commenced with a breakfast, followed by opportunities for families to engage with the 135th Army Band, interact with vendors, and partake in activities including rock climbing, a petting zoo, UH-72 Lakota helicopter static display, bounce houses, axe throwing, and archery. Audio: Title: Ukulele Trip (Version 60s); Artist: music_for_video; Source: https://pixabay.com/music/acoustic-group-ukulele-trip-version-60s-9893/ License: CC0; Audio was remixed to fit video time length. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Whitney Erhart)

    VIRIN: 250402-Z-QO948-1001
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Missouri National Guard Month of the Military Child Event, by SSgt Whitney Erhart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Missouri National Guard
    Month of the Military Child
    Bring Your Child to Work Day
    MOMC

