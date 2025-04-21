Missouri National Guard Month of the Military Child Event

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Missouri National Guard Soldiers, Airmen and their families attend the Missouri National Guard Child and Youth Program's kick off event for Month of the Military Child, March 28, 2025, at Ike Skelton Training Site, Jefferson City, Missouri. The event commenced with a breakfast, followed by opportunities for families to engage with the 135th Army Band, interact with vendors, and partake in activities including rock climbing, a petting zoo, UH-72 Lakota helicopter static display, bounce houses, axe throwing, and archery. Audio: Title: Ukulele Trip (Version 60s); Artist: music_for_video; Source: https://pixabay.com/music/acoustic-group-ukulele-trip-version-60s-9893/ License: CC0; Audio was remixed to fit video time length. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Whitney Erhart)