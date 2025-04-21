Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ANC Spring B-Roll Package 2025

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2025

    Video by Daryl Vaca 

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Shots List:
    00:00-00:12 - Section 32
    00:13-00:45 - JFK Section
    00:46-01:26 - Civil War Unknown
    01:27-02:37 - Arlington House/Top of the Hill
    02:38-02:44 - Kearny Equestrian Statue
    02:45-02:52 - Section 46
    02:53-03:04 - Amphitheater
    03:05-03:42 - Section 59
    03:43-04:25 - Colombarium Court 9
    04:26-05:12 - Columbarium Court Yard of Marshall Drive
    05:13-05:38 - Colombarium Court 1
    05:39-06:20 - Section 65
    06:21-06:32 - Section 3

    (U.S. Army Video by Daryl Vaca / Arlington National Cemetery)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 13:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 959863
    VIRIN: 250403-A-YL265-2199
    Filename: DOD_110945801
    Length: 00:06:32
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ANC Spring B-Roll Package 2025, by Daryl Vaca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

