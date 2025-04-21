Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5th AF mission video

    JAPAN

    04.23.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Natalie Doan 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Headquartered at Yokota Air Base, Japan, 5th Air Force is the U.S. Air Force’s oldest continuously serving Numbered Air Force, delivering over 75 years of air power in the Pacific since 1941. Nicknamed the "Fighting Fifth" for its storied combat legacy, its current mission focuses on deterring aggression and maintaining regional stability.

    With 15,000 Airmen and civilians across three main bases, 5th Air Force works alongside Joint services and the Japan Self-Defense Forces to defend Japan, respond to contingencies, and strengthen the U.S.-Japan Security Alliance. Together, they ensure a strong, visible presence in the Asia-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Natalie Doan)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 03:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 959768
    VIRIN: 250424-F-RA985-2807
    Filename: DOD_110944708
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: JP

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

