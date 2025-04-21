Headquartered at Yokota Air Base, Japan, 5th Air Force is the U.S. Air Force’s oldest continuously serving Numbered Air Force, delivering over 75 years of air power in the Pacific since 1941. Nicknamed the "Fighting Fifth" for its storied combat legacy, its current mission focuses on deterring aggression and maintaining regional stability.
With 15,000 Airmen and civilians across three main bases, 5th Air Force works alongside Joint services and the Japan Self-Defense Forces to defend Japan, respond to contingencies, and strengthen the U.S.-Japan Security Alliance. Together, they ensure a strong, visible presence in the Asia-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Natalie Doan)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2025 03:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|959768
|VIRIN:
|250424-F-RA985-2807
|Filename:
|DOD_110944708
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 5th AF mission video, by SrA Natalie Doan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.