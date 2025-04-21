Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yokota Air Base SAAPM message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    04.14.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt 

    374th Airlift Wing

    April is recognized as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing and installation commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth Hauck, 374th Airlift Wing command chief, emphasizes the importance of prevention and fostering a culture of dignity and respect. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2025
    Date Posted: 04.23.2025 20:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 959757
    VIRIN: 250415-F-FP384-1264
    Filename: DOD_110944386
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota Air Base SAAPM message, by A1C Cayla Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download