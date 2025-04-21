April is recognized as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing and installation commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth Hauck, 374th Airlift Wing command chief, emphasizes the importance of prevention and fostering a culture of dignity and respect. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2025 20:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|959757
|VIRIN:
|250415-F-FP384-1264
|Filename:
|DOD_110944386
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Yokota Air Base SAAPM message, by A1C Cayla Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
