    Five Things to Know about AFLCMC’s First Sergeant Todd Wireman

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2025

    Video by Joseph Danielewicz 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    SMSgt Todd “Jake” Wireman is on a mission. Since becoming the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center First Sergeant in late 2024, has made it a priority to connect with as many Center members as possible.

    In this short video, AFLCMC’s First Sergeant talks about how he views his work as a Shirt, how he aims to be accessible to military and civilian Airmen and where Center team members can locate resources online. (U.S. Air Force video by Joe Danielewicz)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.23.2025 14:40
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US

    First Sergeant launches &ldquo;ShirtPoint&rdquo; digital resources and talks about effort to assist Center&rsquo;s entire workforce

