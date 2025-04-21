SMSgt Todd “Jake” Wireman is on a mission. Since becoming the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center First Sergeant in late 2024, has made it a priority to connect with as many Center members as possible.
In this short video, AFLCMC’s First Sergeant talks about how he views his work as a Shirt, how he aims to be accessible to military and civilian Airmen and where Center team members can locate resources online. (U.S. Air Force video by Joe Danielewicz)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2025 14:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|959715
|VIRIN:
|250423-F-OD898-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110943607
|Length:
|00:03:33
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Five Things to Know about AFLCMC’s First Sergeant Todd Wireman, by Joseph Danielewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
First Sergeant launches “ShirtPoint” digital resources and talks about effort to assist Center’s entire workforce
No keywords found.