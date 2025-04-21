Five Things to Know about AFLCMC’s First Sergeant Todd Wireman

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SMSgt Todd “Jake” Wireman is on a mission. Since becoming the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center First Sergeant in late 2024, has made it a priority to connect with as many Center members as possible.



In this short video, AFLCMC’s First Sergeant talks about how he views his work as a Shirt, how he aims to be accessible to military and civilian Airmen and where Center team members can locate resources online. (U.S. Air Force video by Joe Danielewicz)