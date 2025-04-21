First Sergeant launches “ShirtPoint” digital resources and talks about effort to assist Center’s entire workforce

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (AFLCMC) - SMSgt Todd “Jake” Wireman is on a mission. Since becoming the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center First Sergeant in late 2024, he’s been working to visit all of the Center’s U.S. operating locations by summer 2025.



With each visit, his goal is to connect with the Center’s Airmen - both military and civilian - to let them know about helping resources and to make connections if assistance is needed in the future.



SMSgt Wireman views his work as the Center’s Shirt as being a touchpoint for the workforce, and not exclusive to enlisted service members.



“ When people think about a Shirt, they typically think that we only handle enlisted matters,” Wireman stated. “That's unfortunately a common myth. We assist with all military matters, officer and enlisted as well as civilians.”



SMSgt Wireman recorded a short video explaining his goals for the Center and to reveal a few personal details about himself. He also takes a little time to promote a tool he calls “ShirtPoint.”



Five Things to Know about the First Sergeant:





++ No. 1 - SMSgt Wireman has served for over 15 years in the Air Force

SMSgt Wireman grew up in Ohio, about an hour from Wright-Patterson AFB. He enlisted in 2007 and served as a Command and Control specialist.



As a First Sergeant, Wireman served at the Air Force Institute of Technology and the 338th Recruiting Squadron before joining the Center in December 2024.





++ No 2 - SMSgt Wireman is working to serve the Center’s military and civilian workforce

“Think of the First Sergeant as the go-to person for all things people,” SMSgt Wireman explains in the Five Things video.



Wireman also notes that he can be a “direct link” to resources and helping agencies for the Center’s staff, including enlisted service members, officers and civilian employees.





++ No. 3 - First Sergeants are on duty 24/7

While noting that Airmen should utilize their chain of command, SMSgt Wireman says First Sergeants are always available to help.



“First Sergeants carry a cellphone with them; we’re on call 24/7,” and that Wireman himself is regularly checking emails and connecting with people.



The Shirt maintains an “open door” policy at his physical office at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.





++ No. 4 - Connecting with the Center, in person and through “ShirtPoint”

The Shirt is working to visit and connect with team members at every Center locations in the United States. As of April this year, he’s visited Robins, Eglin, Scott and Tinker Air Force Bases, with plans to visit more in the coming months.



“My goal is to try and get out and see everybody by the end of the summer,” SMSgt Wireman says in the video.



“The reason for that is I want people to not only have a face to the name, but also to meet me, know who I am, because I genuinely want to help people.”



Wireman also created “ShirtPoint” - a Team’s SharePoint - that provides enlisted resources, guidance and the occasional dad joke.



“It’s a one-stop-shop to go get your information that’s maybe not worthy of a call to the First Sergeant, but you’ve heard me talk about something before.”



ShirtPoint is accessible to the Center’s workforce via a CAC enabled connection.



++ No. 5 - First Sergeant Wireman is proud to be part of the Center’s “critical role”

“ I've gotten to meet some amazing teammates doing some incredible things across the Center,” SMSgt. Wireman states in the video.



Since beginning to work at AFLCMC, Wireman has also been encouraged by the “people focused” nature of leadership at all levels.



“ People are the most important thing to the mission,” Wireman states in the video. He is also proud to be part of AFLCMC, given its “critical role” to the Nation’s security.

