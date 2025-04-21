FRCSW Artisan Dwight Yamzon

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/959488" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Our job is to add life to the aircraft we return to the men and women of the Navy and Marne Corps so they can use them for any mission needed…..

- Dwight Yamzon, FRC Southwest

#ServiceToTheFleet #BackboneOfReadiness #MilitaryAviation #AviationMaintenance #WarfighterSupport #NavalAirSystemsCommand #FleetReadinessCenterSouthwest #FleetReadinessCenterEast #FleetReadinessCenterSoutheast #FRCSW #FRCE #FRCSE #Readiness #Lethality #FocusOnTheFleet