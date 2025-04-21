Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) Employees are the Backbone of Readiness

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2025

    Story by Michael A Furlano 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest

    Our job is to add life to the aircraft we return to the men and women of the Navy and Marne Corps so they can use them for any mission needed…..
    - Dwight Yamzon, FRC Southwest
    #ServiceToTheFleet #BackboneOfReadiness #MilitaryAviation #AviationMaintenance #WarfighterSupport #NavalAirSystemsCommand #FleetReadinessCenterSouthwest #FleetReadinessCenterEast #FleetReadinessCenterSoutheast #FRCSW #FRCE #FRCSE #Readiness #Lethality #FocusOnTheFleet

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2025
    Date Posted: 04.21.2025 11:32
    Story ID: 495763
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) Employees are the Backbone of Readiness, by Michael A Furlano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    FRCSW Artisan Dwight Yamzon

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download