    Red Flag 25-1

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing replace a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress drag chute at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 5, 2025. The drag chute slows and stabilizes the jet during landing and helps to reduce the wear and tear on the aircraft’s landing gear. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2025
    Date Posted: 04.21.2025 10:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 959485
    VIRIN: 250205-F-HF999-1200
    Filename: DOD_110938110
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US

    TAGS

    B-52H Stratofortress
    2nd Bomb Wing
    20th Bomb Squadron
    RFNAFB
    Red Flag 25-1

