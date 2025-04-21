U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing replace a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress drag chute at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 5, 2025. The drag chute slows and stabilizes the jet during landing and helps to reduce the wear and tear on the aircraft’s landing gear. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2025 10:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|959485
|VIRIN:
|250205-F-HF999-1200
|Filename:
|DOD_110938110
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Red Flag 25-1, by SrA Hailey Farrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.