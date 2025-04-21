Red Flag 25-1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/959485" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing replace a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress drag chute at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 5, 2025. The drag chute slows and stabilizes the jet during landing and helps to reduce the wear and tear on the aircraft’s landing gear. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell)