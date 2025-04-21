Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flag 25-1

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing marshal a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress to its parking spot on the flightline and conduct post flight inspections of the aircraft during Red Flag 25-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 4, 2024. The inspections include Airmen from multiple career fields assessing the jet to ensure all systems are working correctly and no damage has occurred during flight. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell)

    B-52H Stratofortress
    2nd Bomb Wing
    20th Bomb Squadron
    RFNAFB
    Red Flag 25-1

