U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing marshal a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress to its parking spot on the flightline and conduct post flight inspections of the aircraft during Red Flag 25-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 4, 2024. The inspections include Airmen from multiple career fields assessing the jet to ensure all systems are working correctly and no damage has occurred during flight. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell)