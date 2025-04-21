Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flag 25-1

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing perform preflight inspections and prepare a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress for takeoff during Red Flag 25-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 28, 2025. Red Flag 25-1 marks 50 years of high-end training and since 1975 Red Flag has seen over 30,000 aircraft and has provided training for more than 500,00 military personnel. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2025
    TAGS

    B-52H Stratofortress
    2nd Bomb Wing
    20th Bomb Squadron
    RFNAFB
    Red Flag 25-1

