U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing perform preflight inspections and prepare a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress for takeoff during Red Flag 25-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 28, 2025. Red Flag 25-1 marks 50 years of high-end training and since 1975 Red Flag has seen over 30,000 aircraft and has provided training for more than 500,00 military personnel. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2025 10:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|959482
|VIRIN:
|250128-F-HF999-1100
|Filename:
|DOD_110938076
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Red Flag 25-1, by SrA Hailey Farrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.