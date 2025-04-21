video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing prepare a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress for takeoff during Red Flag 25-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 23, 2025. During Red Flag 25-1 Airmen train in scenarios where they will have to make informed decisions based on their immediate surroundings and situations and have the opportunity to hone their skills they’ll need for the future fight. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell)