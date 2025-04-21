U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing prepare a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress for takeoff during Red Flag 25-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 23, 2025. During Red Flag 25-1 Airmen train in scenarios where they will have to make informed decisions based on their immediate surroundings and situations and have the opportunity to hone their skills they’ll need for the future fight. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2025 10:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|959481
|VIRIN:
|250127-F-HF999-1100
|Filename:
|DOD_110938066
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
