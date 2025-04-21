U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing perform routine maintenance and prepare a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress to take off during Red Flag 25-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 3, 2025. Airmen develop and sharpen critical skills that will prepare them for the future fight during Red Flag 25-1. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell)
|02.03.2025
|04.21.2025 10:55
|B-Roll
|959480
|250203-F-HF999-1100
|DOD_110938065
|00:01:10
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|5
|5
