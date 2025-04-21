USACE SWF 75th Anniversary Time Capsule Opening Event

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On April 16, 2025, the district celebrated its 75th anniversary. As part of the celebration, the district hosted a commemorative event that included the highly anticipated opening of a time capsule buried in the early 1990s. Attendees were given a glimpse into the past as the contents of the capsule were revealed, showcasing mementos, photographs, and artifacts that captured the spirit of the district at that time. The event served as an opportunity to reflect on the district’s history, honor its legacy, and look forward to the future with pride and purpose.