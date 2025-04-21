USACE SWF 75th Anniversary Time Capsule Opening Event

On April 16, 2025, the district celebrated its 75th anniversary. As part of the celebration, the district hosted a commemorative event that included the highly anticipated opening of a time capsule buried in the early 1990s. Attendees were given a glimpse into the past as the contents of the capsule were revealed, showcasing mementos, photographs, and artifacts that captured the spirit of the district at that time. The event served as an opportunity to reflect on the district’s history, honor its legacy, and look forward to the future with pride and purpose.
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2025 10:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|959475
|VIRIN:
|250416-A-QV643-1001
|PIN:
|250416-A
|Filename:
|DOD_110937812
|Length:
|00:42:54
|Location:
|FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
