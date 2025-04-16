Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE reaches 100 days of response for Southern California Wildfires recovery

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2025

    Video by Marti Allen 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Col. Sonny Avichal, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Emergency Field Office and Norfolk District commander, provides an overview of the first 100 days of the USACE debris mission April 18, in Pasadena, California.

    USACE is actively working in partnership with Los Angeles County, CalOES, FEMA and other partners to support the Southern California wildfire recovery efforts. They currently have more than 450 personnel on site and around 2,800 contractors actively supporting our partners to support survivors impacted by the Palisades and Eaton fires Jan. 7. USACE staff includes engineers, debris removal crews, safety officers, quality assurance specialists and more from across the nation. Additionally, there are more than 200 crews working 12-hour days, seven days a week for the express purpose of removing debris to mitigate risk to public health, protecting the environment and speeding community recovery.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2025
    Date Posted: 04.19.2025 11:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 959440
    VIRIN: 250419-A-KL057-1501
    Filename: DOD_110936499
    Length: 00:05:53
    Location: PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE reaches 100 days of response for Southern California Wildfires recovery, by Marti Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Debris
    LAWildfires25
    SoCalWildFires25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download