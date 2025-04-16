U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Altman, 633d Air Base Wing commander, describes how family influenced his Air Force career and his role in the 2025 Air Power Over Hampton Roads at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 17, 2025. Air shows are a vital component of the U.S. Air Force's community engagement, fostering bonds with people from all around the world, as well as inspiring the future generation of pilots and maintainers. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Gerald Ligeralde)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2025 11:20
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|959439
|VIRIN:
|250317-F-DA718-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110936490
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Air Power Over Hampton Roads: Celebrate Family, by A1C Gerald Ligeralde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.