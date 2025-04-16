82nd Airborne Division Prepares Paratroopers, Weapons, And Equipment For Airborne Operations

Paratroopers assigned to 82nd Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion and 82nd Division Artillery, 82nd Airborne Division don parachutes before a jump onto Normandy Drop Zone at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, April 15, 2025. The Paratroopers were preparing for the jump to establish an Airborne readiness, maintaining proficiency as America’s Immediate Response Force. The All American Division routinely focuses on realistic, dangerous, and exhausting training to project ready combat power. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Truesdale)
