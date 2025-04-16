Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82nd Airborne Division Prepares Paratroopers, Weapons, And Equipment For Airborne Operations

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Truesdale 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Paratroopers assigned to 82nd Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion and 82nd Division Artillery, 82nd Airborne Division don parachutes before a jump onto Normandy Drop Zone at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, April 15, 2025. The Paratroopers were preparing for the jump to establish an Airborne readiness, maintaining proficiency as America’s Immediate Response Force. The All American Division routinely focuses on realistic, dangerous, and exhausting training to project ready combat power. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Truesdale)

