Paratroopers assigned to 82nd Headquarters and Headquarter Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division, jump out of the mock plane door during sustained airborne training in preparation for an airborne operation on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, April 15, 2025. A Paratrooper must make a vigorous exit when jumping from the platform and rehearsals are vital to a safe and successful airborne operation. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Truesdale)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2025 23:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|959434
|VIRIN:
|250415-A-MJ406-2480
|PIN:
|049049
|Filename:
|DOD_110936307
|Length:
|00:03:11
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, HHBN "Gladius" Paratroopers Conduct Sustained Airborne Training, by SFC Joseph Truesdale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
