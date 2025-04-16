Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HHBN "Gladius" Paratroopers Conduct Sustained Airborne Training

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Truesdale 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Paratroopers assigned to 82nd Headquarters and Headquarter Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division, jump out of the mock plane door during sustained airborne training in preparation for an airborne operation on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, April 15, 2025. A Paratrooper must make a vigorous exit when jumping from the platform and rehearsals are vital to a safe and successful airborne operation. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Truesdale)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.18.2025 23:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 959434
    VIRIN: 250415-A-MJ406-2480
    PIN: 049049
    Filename: DOD_110936307
    Length: 00:03:11
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

