HHBN "Gladius" Paratroopers Conduct Sustained Airborne Training

Paratroopers assigned to 82nd Headquarters and Headquarter Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division, jump out of the mock plane door during sustained airborne training in preparation for an airborne operation on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, April 15, 2025. A Paratrooper must make a vigorous exit when jumping from the platform and rehearsals are vital to a safe and successful airborne operation. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Truesdale)