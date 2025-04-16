The video emphasizes Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command’s (MAGTFTC) commitment to replicating the increasingly complex operational environment through a blend of live, virtual, and constructive training powered by cutting-edge technologies like 5G, Artificial Intelligence, and advanced simulation systems. With initiatives like the Marine Corps Tactical Instrumentation System and the upcoming Warfighting Center, MAGTFTC ensures Marines build the adaptability, decision-making, and lethality needed for the future fight. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Makayla Elizalde and Pfc Dominic Spence)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2025 16:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|959417
|VIRIN:
|250418-M-DS205-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110935955
|Length:
|00:04:26
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Live Virtual Constructive Training, by Sgt Makayla Elizalde and PFC Dominic Spence, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.