Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Live Virtual Constructive Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2025

    Video by Sgt. Makayla Elizalde and Pfc. Dominic Spence

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    The video emphasizes Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command’s (MAGTFTC) commitment to replicating the increasingly complex operational environment through a blend of live, virtual, and constructive training powered by cutting-edge technologies like 5G, Artificial Intelligence, and advanced simulation systems. With initiatives like the Marine Corps Tactical Instrumentation System and the upcoming Warfighting Center, MAGTFTC ensures Marines build the adaptability, decision-making, and lethality needed for the future fight. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Makayla Elizalde and Pfc Dominic Spence)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2025
    Date Posted: 04.18.2025 16:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 959417
    VIRIN: 250418-M-DS205-1001
    Filename: DOD_110935955
    Length: 00:04:26
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Live Virtual Constructive Training, by Sgt Makayla Elizalde and PFC Dominic Spence, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Modernization
    TECOM
    5G
    PROJECT TRIPOLI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download