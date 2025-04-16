Live Virtual Constructive Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The video emphasizes Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command’s (MAGTFTC) commitment to replicating the increasingly complex operational environment through a blend of live, virtual, and constructive training powered by cutting-edge technologies like 5G, Artificial Intelligence, and advanced simulation systems. With initiatives like the Marine Corps Tactical Instrumentation System and the upcoming Warfighting Center, MAGTFTC ensures Marines build the adaptability, decision-making, and lethality needed for the future fight. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Makayla Elizalde and Pfc Dominic Spence)