Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command (MAGTFTC) serves as the cornerstone of Marine Corps readiness, combining innovation, realistic multi-domain training, and expert instruction to prepare Marines for current and future conflicts. Through programs like Service Level Training Exercise-Program and Fleet Support Program, MAGTFTC ensures Marines are equipped with the leadership, adaptability, and lethality needed to dominate on any battlefield. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Makayla Elizalde and Pfc Dominic Spence)