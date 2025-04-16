Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2025

    Video by Sgt. Makayla Elizalde and Pfc. Dominic Spence

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command (MAGTFTC) serves as the cornerstone of Marine Corps readiness, combining innovation, realistic multi-domain training, and expert instruction to prepare Marines for current and future conflicts. Through programs like Service Level Training Exercise-Program and Fleet Support Program, MAGTFTC ensures Marines are equipped with the leadership, adaptability, and lethality needed to dominate on any battlefield. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Makayla Elizalde and Pfc Dominic Spence)

    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US

    Simulation
    MAGTFTC
    LVC
    USMCNews
    Instructor Cadre
    Modernizing Training

