LRS: Keeping the Airshow in the Air

The 633d Logistics Readiness Squadron is hard at work as they prepare for the 2025 Air Power Over Hampton Roads airshow at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 18, 2025. From managing the intricate logistics of fueling and equipping air show performers to organizing transportation for thousands of attendees, LRS plays a vital role in bringing the event to life. It’s a mission that reflects the dedication of the entire installation; where every Airman, unit, and support element comes together to ensure the success of this large-scale, community-centered event. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ian Sullens)
|04.18.2025
|04.18.2025 15:26
|Video Productions
|959411
|250418-F-SO714-1001
|DOD_110935907
|00:01:02
|LANGLEY, VIRGINIA, US
|1
|1
