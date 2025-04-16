Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LRS: Keeping the Airshow in the Air

    LANGLEY, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Ian Sullens 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    The 633d Logistics Readiness Squadron is hard at work as they prepare for the 2025 Air Power Over Hampton Roads airshow at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 18, 2025. From managing the intricate logistics of fueling and equipping air show performers to organizing transportation for thousands of attendees, LRS plays a vital role in bringing the event to life. It’s a mission that reflects the dedication of the entire installation; where every Airman, unit, and support element comes together to ensure the success of this large-scale, community-centered event. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ian Sullens)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2025
    Date Posted: 04.18.2025 15:26
    VIRIN: 250418-F-SO714-1001
    Length: 00:01:02
    Supply
    Air Show
    Langley
    LRS
    POL

