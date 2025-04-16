LRS: Keeping the Airshow in the Air

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/959411" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 633d Logistics Readiness Squadron is hard at work as they prepare for the 2025 Air Power Over Hampton Roads airshow at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 18, 2025. From managing the intricate logistics of fueling and equipping air show performers to organizing transportation for thousands of attendees, LRS plays a vital role in bringing the event to life. It’s a mission that reflects the dedication of the entire installation; where every Airman, unit, and support element comes together to ensure the success of this large-scale, community-centered event. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ian Sullens)