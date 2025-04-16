HHBN Hosts Spring Fling 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers and families of Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division (LI), gather for the annual Spring Fling in Remington Park, at Fort Drum, New York, April 18, 2025. The event promoted esprit de corps and families coming together with activities including a potluck, Easter egg hunt, games, crafts, and a visit from the Easter Bunny. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sam Shomento)