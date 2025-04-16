Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HHBN Hosts Spring Fling 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2025

    Video by Spc. Samuel Shomento 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers and families of Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division (LI), gather for the annual Spring Fling in Remington Park, at Fort Drum, New York, April 18, 2025. The event promoted esprit de corps and families coming together with activities including a potluck, Easter egg hunt, games, crafts, and a visit from the Easter Bunny. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sam Shomento)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2025
    Date Posted: 04.18.2025 15:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 959399
    VIRIN: 250418-A-AF963-2030
    Filename: DOD_110935734
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HHBN Hosts Spring Fling 2025, by SPC Samuel Shomento, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    Easter
    HHBN
    spring fling

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download