    The Great Texas Freedom Fest 2025 Time-lapses

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2025

    Video by Ismael Ortega 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    The Great Texas Freedom Fest was hosted at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, April 12, 2025. The event’s theme, “United in Service,” was conveyed through performances, demonstrations, flyovers and exhibits throughout the installation. Visitors explored static military displays, met with recruiters and learned about the many paths to serve the nation. (U.S. Air Force video by Ismael Ortega)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2025
    Date Posted: 04.18.2025 13:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 959394
    VIRIN: 250418-F-RD023-1002
    Filename: DOD_110935602
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US

    TAGS

    Fort Sam Houston
    JBSA
    Great Texas Freedom Fest
    GTFF

