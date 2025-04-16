2025 Norwegian Foot March at Wright Patterson AFB

Ruckers participate in the Norwegian Foot March event at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, April 12, 2025. The event is a military endurance test which required participants to wear rucksacks containing at least 25 pounds over an 18.6-mile march.
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2025 13:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|959393
|VIRIN:
|250418-F-OU362-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110935584
|Length:
|00:03:24
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.