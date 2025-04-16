Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Norwegian Foot March at Wright Patterson AFB

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2025

    Video by Jeffery Harris, Dylan Kaericher and Cliffton Thoroughman

    88th Air Base Wing

    Ruckers participate in the Norwegian Foot March event at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, April 12, 2025. The event is a military endurance test which required participants to wear rucksacks containing at least 25 pounds over an 18.6-mile march.

    Date Taken: 04.12.2025
    Date Posted: 04.18.2025 13:39
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US

    ruck
    Wright-Patterson
    Norway
    WPAFB
    88 ABW

