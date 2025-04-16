At Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command (MAGTFTC), Marines undergo some of the most realistic and demanding live-fire training exercises in the world, honing their skills in combined arms, maneuver warfare, and multi-domain operations to prepare for modern, high-intensity conflict. Supported by expert planners and evaluators from Service Level Training Division and Tactical, each training evolution—ranging from night assaults at Range 400 to large-scale force-on-force warfighting exercises—builds combat readiness, adaptability, and lethal precision for future battlefields. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt Makayla Elizalde and Pfc Dominic Spence)
|04.18.2025
|04.18.2025 16:17
|Video Productions
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
This work, Service Level Training Exercise, by Sgt Makayla Elizalde and PFC Dominic Spence, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
