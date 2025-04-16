Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Service Level Training Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2025

    Video by Sgt. Makayla Elizalde and Pfc. Dominic Spence

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    At Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command (MAGTFTC), Marines undergo some of the most realistic and demanding live-fire training exercises in the world, honing their skills in combined arms, maneuver warfare, and multi-domain operations to prepare for modern, high-intensity conflict. Supported by expert planners and evaluators from Service Level Training Division and Tactical, each training evolution—ranging from night assaults at Range 400 to large-scale force-on-force warfighting exercises—builds combat readiness, adaptability, and lethal precision for future battlefields. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt Makayla Elizalde and Pfc Dominic Spence)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2025
    Date Posted: 04.18.2025 16:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 959392
    VIRIN: 250418-M-DS205-2001
    Filename: DOD_110935542
    Length: 00:06:25
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Service Level Training Exercise, by Sgt Makayla Elizalde and PFC Dominic Spence, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    warfighting
    austere environment
    TECOM
    Multidomain
    lethality & readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download