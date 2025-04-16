Service Level Training Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



At Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command (MAGTFTC), Marines undergo some of the most realistic and demanding live-fire training exercises in the world, honing their skills in combined arms, maneuver warfare, and multi-domain operations to prepare for modern, high-intensity conflict. Supported by expert planners and evaluators from Service Level Training Division and Tactical, each training evolution—ranging from night assaults at Range 400 to large-scale force-on-force warfighting exercises—builds combat readiness, adaptability, and lethal precision for future battlefields. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt Makayla Elizalde and Pfc Dominic Spence)