The Great Texas Freedom Fest was hosted at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, April 12, 2025. The event’s theme, “United in Service,” was conveyed through performances, demonstrations, flyovers and exhibits throughout the installation. Visitors explored static military displays, met with recruiters and learned about the many paths to serve the nation. (U.S. Air Force video by Ismael Ortega)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2025 12:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|959382
|VIRIN:
|250418-F-RD023-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110935347
|Length:
|00:06:27
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Great Texas Freedom Fest 2025 B-Roll, by Ismael Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
