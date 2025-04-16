Fuel for the Fight - Military Medical University Professor's Recipe to Incorporate Plant-Based Food to Support Peak Physical Conditioning

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Uniformed Services University cardiologist Dr. Marc Alaric Franzos shows how to incorporate plant-based foods into your diet to increase cardiovascular health and how “you can still get the protein you need to maintain peak physical conditioning.” In this video, he shares a recipe combining Kalua pork, brown rice and spinach using simple tools like a slow cooker and a rice pot to enjoy healthy food with family and friends. Franzos is a retired U.S. Navy captain who flew the P3 Orion early in his career. He became a U.S. Navy physician and a flight surgeon and ultimately specialized in cardiovascular disease and internal medicine. He is an associate professor of medicine at the Department of Defense's premiere medical school.