Uniformed Services University cardiologist Dr. Marc Alaric Franzos shows how to incorporate plant-based foods into your diet to increase cardiovascular health and how “you can still get the protein you need to maintain peak physical conditioning.” In this video, he shares a recipe combining Kalua pork, brown rice and spinach using simple tools like a slow cooker and a rice pot to enjoy healthy food with family and friends. Franzos is a retired U.S. Navy captain who flew the P3 Orion early in his career. He became a U.S. Navy physician and a flight surgeon and ultimately specialized in cardiovascular disease and internal medicine. He is an associate professor of medicine at the Department of Defense's premiere medical school.
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2025 12:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|959356
|VIRIN:
|250418-O-AY809-4503
|Filename:
|DOD_110935027
|Length:
|00:03:48
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fuel for the Fight - Military Medical University Professor's Recipe to Incorporate Plant-Based Food to Support Peak Physical Conditioning, by Sean Metzger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
10 Nutrition Habits to be a Readiness CHAMP
No keywords found.