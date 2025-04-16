Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fuel for the Fight - Military Medical University Professor's Recipe to Incorporate Plant-Based Food to Support Peak Physical Conditioning

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.18.2025

    Video by Sean Metzger 

    Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs/Military Health System

    Uniformed Services University cardiologist Dr. Marc Alaric Franzos shows how to incorporate plant-based foods into your diet to increase cardiovascular health and how “you can still get the protein you need to maintain peak physical conditioning.” In this video, he shares a recipe combining Kalua pork, brown rice and spinach using simple tools like a slow cooker and a rice pot to enjoy healthy food with family and friends. Franzos is a retired U.S. Navy captain who flew the P3 Orion early in his career. He became a U.S. Navy physician and a flight surgeon and ultimately specialized in cardiovascular disease and internal medicine. He is an associate professor of medicine at the Department of Defense's premiere medical school.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2025
    Date Posted: 04.18.2025 12:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 959356
    VIRIN: 250418-O-AY809-4503
    Filename: DOD_110935027
    Length: 00:03:48
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fuel for the Fight - Military Medical University Professor's Recipe to Incorporate Plant-Based Food to Support Peak Physical Conditioning, by Sean Metzger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    10 Nutrition Habits to be a Readiness CHAMP

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    healthy eating
    Kalua pork
    barracks cooking

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download