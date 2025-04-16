Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Why We Move

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.15.2025

    Video by Cpl. Tatyana Barnett 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Luke Fulmerhouser, a Camp Hansen facilities maintenance detachment chief with General Facilities, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, talks about why he moves during National Exercise day on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, April 15, 2025. National exercise day is observed annually on April 18 to promote physical activity for overall health and well-being. Fulmerhouser is a native of Michigan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Tatyana Barnett)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.18.2025 03:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 959322
    VIRIN: 250414-M-VF595-1001
    Filename: DOD_110934546
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why We Move, by Cpl Tatyana Barnett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Working out
    Physical
    Mental
    Wellbeing
    Running
    National exercise day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download