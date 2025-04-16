Why We Move

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Luke Fulmerhouser, a Camp Hansen facilities maintenance detachment chief with General Facilities, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, talks about why he moves during National Exercise day on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, April 15, 2025. National exercise day is observed annually on April 18 to promote physical activity for overall health and well-being. Fulmerhouser is a native of Michigan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Tatyana Barnett)