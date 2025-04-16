U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Luke Fulmerhouser, a Camp Hansen facilities maintenance detachment chief with General Facilities, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, talks about why he moves during National Exercise day on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, April 15, 2025. National exercise day is observed annually on April 18 to promote physical activity for overall health and well-being. Fulmerhouser is a native of Michigan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Tatyana Barnett)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2025 03:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|959322
|VIRIN:
|250414-M-VF595-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110934546
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Why We Move, by Cpl Tatyana Barnett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.