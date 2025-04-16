Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space Force, USSPACECOM leaders discuss their distinct roles in the joint force

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John Bentivegna and Chief Master Sgt. Jacob Simmons, command senior enlisted leader for U.S. Space Command, participate in a fireside chat in Colorado Springs, Colo., April 10, to conclude the 40th Space Symposium. The discussion centered on the distinct roles and responsibilities of the Space Force and USSPACECOM. (U.S. Air Force video courtesy of Space Foundation)

    Date Taken: 04.10.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 15:09
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 959253
    Filename: DOD_110933143
    Length: 00:37:17
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Space Force, USSPACECOM leaders discuss their distinct roles in the joint force, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Space Symposium

