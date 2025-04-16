Space Force, USSPACECOM leaders discuss their distinct roles in the joint force

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John Bentivegna and Chief Master Sgt. Jacob Simmons, command senior enlisted leader for U.S. Space Command, participate in a fireside chat in Colorado Springs, Colo., April 10, to conclude the 40th Space Symposium. The discussion centered on the distinct roles and responsibilities of the Space Force and USSPACECOM. (U.S. Air Force video courtesy of Space Foundation)