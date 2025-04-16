Members with U.S. Army Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 41st Field Artillery Regiment, and the Spanish Armed Forces work together to repair a U.S. M88 Hercules Armored Recovery Vehicle at Camp Adazi, Latvia, April 14, 2025. The Spanish Armed Forces used their Leopard 2ER Buffalo, to lower the engine into the M88. This collaboration demonstrates how each country is able to help the other with providing resources and best practices to be stronger together. Armored tanks, aircraft, and long-range artillery are V-Corps’ cornerstone warfighting capabilities that enable the Corps to remain lethal and agile along NATO’s Eastern Flank. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2025 11:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|LV
This work, B-Roll; NATO Allies Flex U.S. and Spanish Recovery Capabilities, by SSG Rose Di Trolio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
