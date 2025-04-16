B-Roll; NATO Allies Flex U.S. and Spanish Recovery Capabilities

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members with U.S. Army Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 41st Field Artillery Regiment, and the Spanish Armed Forces work together to repair a U.S. M88 Hercules Armored Recovery Vehicle at Camp Adazi, Latvia, April 14, 2025. The Spanish Armed Forces used their Leopard 2ER Buffalo, to lower the engine into the M88. This collaboration demonstrates how each country is able to help the other with providing resources and best practices to be stronger together. Armored tanks, aircraft, and long-range artillery are V-Corps’ cornerstone warfighting capabilities that enable the Corps to remain lethal and agile along NATO’s Eastern Flank. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio)