    B-Roll; NATO Allies Flex U.S. and Spanish Recovery Capabilities

    LATVIA

    04.14.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Members with U.S. Army Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 41st Field Artillery Regiment, and the Spanish Armed Forces work together to repair a U.S. M88 Hercules Armored Recovery Vehicle at Camp Adazi, Latvia, April 14, 2025. The Spanish Armed Forces used their Leopard 2ER Buffalo, to lower the engine into the M88. This collaboration demonstrates how each country is able to help the other with providing resources and best practices to be stronger together. Armored tanks, aircraft, and long-range artillery are V-Corps’ cornerstone warfighting capabilities that enable the Corps to remain lethal and agile along NATO’s Eastern Flank. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 11:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 959215
    VIRIN: 250414-Z-FK430-2002
    Filename: DOD_110932294
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: LV

