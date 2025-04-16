A-Roll; NATO Allies Flex U.S. and Spanish Recovery Capabilities

U.S. Army Cpl. Juan Carlos, a wheeled vehicle mechanic with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 41st Field Artillery Regiment, Spanish Armed Forces Master Sgt. Antonio David Torres Chaves, a recovery team chief with the Spanish National Support Element Maintenance Platoon, and Sgt. 1st Class Donovan Ogo, a crew chief with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 41st Field Artillery Regiment, speaks about the equipment they use and the capability of those vehicles. They also describe the benefits of their teams working together on a U.S. M88A2 Hercules Armored Recovery Vehicle at Camp Adazi, Latvia, April 14, 2025. The Spanish Armed Forces assisted the U.S. with a Leopard 2ER Buffalo tracked recovery vehicle and a crane to replace an engine of an M88A2. V Corps and NATO Allies deter adversaries by demonstrating a combat-credible force through multinational training and exercises. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio)
