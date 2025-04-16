Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Transforming In Contact - The Future of the Army

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2025

    Video by Dan Robinson and Peter Silverman

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Transforming in Contact is how the Army is adapting its organizations and delivering new technology into the hands of our Soldiers so that they can experiment, innovate, and be ready to fight on a modern battlefield. It emphasizes speed, agility, and the ability to integrate new technologies and tactics quickly, even while engaged in combat. The core idea is to empower soldiers at all levels to identify problems and develop solutions, fostering a culture of bottom-up innovation. This involves streamlining the acquisition process to get new tools into the hands of soldiers faster and developing more flexible force structures that can adapt to changing threats. Ultimately, Transforming in Contact aims to maintain the U.S. Army's overmatch against any adversary by allowing it to evolve and improve faster than the enemy.

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 08:45
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

