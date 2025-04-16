Transforming In Contact - The Future of the Army

Transforming in Contact is how the Army is adapting its organizations and delivering new technology into the hands of our Soldiers so that they can experiment, innovate, and be ready to fight on a modern battlefield. It emphasizes speed, agility, and the ability to integrate new technologies and tactics quickly, even while engaged in combat. The core idea is to empower soldiers at all levels to identify problems and develop solutions, fostering a culture of bottom-up innovation. This involves streamlining the acquisition process to get new tools into the hands of soldiers faster and developing more flexible force structures that can adapt to changing threats. Ultimately, Transforming in Contact aims to maintain the U.S. Army's overmatch against any adversary by allowing it to evolve and improve faster than the enemy.
