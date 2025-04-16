Transforming In Contact - The Future of the Army

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Transforming in Contact is how the Army is adapting its organizations and delivering new technology into the hands of our Soldiers so that they can experiment, innovate, and be ready to fight on a modern battlefield. It emphasizes speed, agility, and the ability to integrate new technologies and tactics quickly, even while engaged in combat. The core idea is to empower soldiers at all levels to identify problems and develop solutions, fostering a culture of bottom-up innovation. This involves streamlining the acquisition process to get new tools into the hands of soldiers faster and developing more flexible force structures that can adapt to changing threats. Ultimately, Transforming in Contact aims to maintain the U.S. Army's overmatch against any adversary by allowing it to evolve and improve faster than the enemy.