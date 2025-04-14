U.S. Marines Conduct the Communication Strategy and Operations Field Training Exercise

U.S. Marines with Communication Strategy and Operations sections from across III Marine Expeditionary Force and Marine Corps Installations Pacific participated in a five-day field training exercise during the Communication Strategy and Operations Field Training Exercise on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 7-11, 2025. The COMMSTRAT FTX is a five-day event focused on increasing technical acumen and tactical proficiency to provide commanders with capable COMMSTRAT forces at the tactical level. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Briseida Villasenor)
The video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Epic Cinematic Orchestral by The Light of Love/stock.adobe.com
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2025 19:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|959135
|VIRIN:
|250416-M-NC826-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110931020
|Length:
|00:03:21
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
