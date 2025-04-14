Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines Conduct the Communication Strategy and Operations Field Training Exercise

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.11.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Briseida Villasenor 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with Communication Strategy and Operations sections from across III Marine Expeditionary Force and Marine Corps Installations Pacific participated in a five-day field training exercise during the Communication Strategy and Operations Field Training Exercise on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 7-11, 2025. The COMMSTRAT FTX is a five-day event focused on increasing technical acumen and tactical proficiency to provide commanders with capable COMMSTRAT forces at the tactical level. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Briseida Villasenor)

    The video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Epic Cinematic Orchestral by The Light of Love/stock.adobe.com

    Date Taken: 04.11.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 19:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 959135
    VIRIN: 250416-M-NC826-1001
    Filename: DOD_110931020
    Length: 00:03:21
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    FTX
    USMC
    Marines
    3d Marine Division
    COMMSTRAT
    Communication Strategy and Operations

