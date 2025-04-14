Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Bomb Wing Aircrew Flight Equipment Highlight

    UNITED STATES

    02.07.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Devyn Taylor 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alexander Ford and Airman 1st Class Tyler Isbill, aircrew flight equipment technicians from the 2nd Operations Support Squadron, describe some of the duties required for their job and its impact on the 2nd Bomb Wing mission at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., March 7, 2025. AFE technicians inspect and maintain critical equipment such as helmets and parachutes to uphold mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Devyn Taylor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 17:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 959127
    VIRIN: 250415-F-YA257-1001
    Filename: DOD_110930932
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Bomb Wing Aircrew Flight Equipment Highlight, by A1C Devyn Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFE
    B-52 Stratofortress
    Aircrew Flight Equipment
    2nd Operational Support Squadron
    Aircrew Support

