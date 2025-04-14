2nd Bomb Wing Aircrew Flight Equipment Highlight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alexander Ford and Airman 1st Class Tyler Isbill, aircrew flight equipment technicians from the 2nd Operations Support Squadron, describe some of the duties required for their job and its impact on the 2nd Bomb Wing mission at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., March 7, 2025. AFE technicians inspect and maintain critical equipment such as helmets and parachutes to uphold mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Devyn Taylor)