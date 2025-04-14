U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alexander Ford and Airman 1st Class Tyler Isbill, aircrew flight equipment technicians from the 2nd Operations Support Squadron, describe some of the duties required for their job and its impact on the 2nd Bomb Wing mission at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., March 7, 2025. AFE technicians inspect and maintain critical equipment such as helmets and parachutes to uphold mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Devyn Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2025 17:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|959127
|VIRIN:
|250415-F-YA257-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110930932
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd Bomb Wing Aircrew Flight Equipment Highlight, by A1C Devyn Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
