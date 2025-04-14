Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAS Oceana’s Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society supports those who serve

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Noah Eidson 

    Naval Air Station Oceana

    Since 1904, the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) has been a steadfast resource for Sailors, Marines, and their families, helping them navigate financial challenges and achieve long-term stability. Katy Carlsward has dedicated years to supporting Sailors and Marines through NMCRS. She first began volunteering in 2007, and has worked with NMCRS at six different locations. One of those locations includes Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana, where she volunteers today.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 14:20
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 959079
    VIRIN: 250411-N-AV609-7953
    Filename: DOD_110930334
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US

    CNRMA
    Naval Air Station Oceana

