NAS Oceana’s Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society supports those who serve

Since 1904, the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) has been a steadfast resource for Sailors, Marines, and their families, helping them navigate financial challenges and achieve long-term stability. Katy Carlsward has dedicated years to supporting Sailors and Marines through NMCRS. She first began volunteering in 2007, and has worked with NMCRS at six different locations. One of those locations includes Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana, where she volunteers today.
