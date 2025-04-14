NAS Oceana’s Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society supports those who serve

Since 1904, the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) has been a steadfast resource for Sailors, Marines, and their families, helping them navigate financial challenges and achieve long-term stability.



Katy Carlsward has dedicated years to supporting Sailors and Marines through NMCRS. She first began volunteering in 2007, and has worked with NMCRS at six different locations. One of those locations includes Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana, where she volunteers today.



“As a relatively new spouse, it seemed like a good way to use my skills to give back to the community I was now part of,” Carlsward said. “It has also been a relative constant for me during our Navy journey…and the people I’ve been fortunate enough to volunteer with have become close friends.”

NMCRS exists to ensure Sailors and Marines can focus on their mission without the stress of financial uncertainty. The organization provides:

- Financial counseling to help Sailors and Marines create a roadmap for fiscal stability.

- Confidential financial assistance through interest-free loans and grants.

- Thrift shops to save money on uniforms, clothing, and household essentials.

- Classes like “Budget for Baby” to help expectant parents prepare for a new child.

- A visiting nurses program to provide health education and support.



According to Carlsward, NMCRS strives to meet the needs of today’s Sailors and Marines by providing services and programs based on the obstacles that they may face.



“Like everything else, as we learn more…we adapt,” she said.



Carlsward has witnessed firsthand how NMCRS makes a difference. Whether helping a young Sailor create their first budget or assisting a Marine in an unexpected financial crisis, for her, it’s the reason she continues to volunteer.



“Every time I’m able to help a servicemember and their family see a way forward, often just by working through their budget with an objective lens, it’s a win,” she said. “There have been many cases where a service member comes in feeling defeated and leaves prepared to make some changes and improve their financial outlook. These cases are what keeps me coming back and wanting to help.”



Beyond individual cases, NMCRS contributes to readiness by reducing financial stress, allowing Sailors and Marines to focus on their duties without distraction.



“We need our service members to be focused on the mission, not worrying about their finances,” Carlsward said. “A budget to help them plan going forward, and the ability to provide immediate support makes a world of difference in an individual’s mindset.”



Carlsward encourages those who are considering volunteering with NMCRS to embrace the opportunity to make a significant impact on someone’s life.



“If directly supporting servicemembers and their families with their finances is your passion, NMCRS is the place for you,” she said. “From assisting with casework, working in the thrift shop, or providing financial counseling, you’ll make an immediate difference in someone’s life. The bonus is the community you’ll have the opportunity to work with!”



For any Sailor or Marine facing financial difficulties, Carlsward urges them to reach out.



“We are here to support you and want to be your first resource, not your last resort,” she said. “Even if we can’t financially assist you for whatever reason, we will always be able to give you resources and suggestions for next steps.”



For more information about NMCRS, how to donate to this year’s Active Duty Fund Drive, or to seek assistance, visit www.nmcrs.org.

