U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Tieu Myers, 633d Contracting Squadron commander, describes how legacy influenced her Air Force career and her role in the 2025 Air Power Over Hampton Roads at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 26, 2025. Air shows are a vital component of the U.S. Air Force's community engagement, fostering bonds with people from all around the world, as well as inspiring the future generation of pilots and maintainers. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Gerald Ligeralde)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2025 09:31
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|959011
|VIRIN:
|250326-F-DA718-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110929552
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Air Power Over Hampton Roads: Celebrate Legacy, by A1C Gerald Ligeralde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
