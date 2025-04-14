B-Roll; Latvian War Museum launches exhibit commemorating U.S. and Latvian military partnership

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army personnel, members of the U.S. Embassy in Latvia, and invited guests experience the “Message Follows” exhibition opening at the Latvian War Museum in Riga, Latvia, April 11, 2025. The museum launched the exhibit to commemorate the 32-year history of the U.S.-Latvia military partnership, which began in 1993 when Latvian defense forces signed a formal partnership with the Michigan National Guard through the U.S. National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program. The exhibit highlights the beginning and continued evolution of U.S.-Latvian cooperation, U.S. support in developing the Latvian National Armed Forces, and the enduring relationship between the Michigan and Latvian National Guards. Featured items include video interviews, uniforms, equipment, and personal belongings of U.S. Army active duty and National Guard soldiers who served alongside Latvian troops during the War in Afghanistan. V Corps, the U.S. Army’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe, participates in more than 50 exercises, symposiums, and leadership summits each year with Allied and partner nations to build capability and capacity along NATO’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio)