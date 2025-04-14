A-Roll; Latvian War Museum launches exhibit commemorating U.S. and Latvian military partnership

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Lt. Col. Ross Kastner, Chief of the Office of Defense Cooperation at the U.S. Embassy in Latvia; Simona Perta, historian with the National Armed Forces Contemporary History Department; U.S. Army Capt. Matt Kankash, Civil Affairs Team 4334, 443rd Civil Affairs Battalion; Andris Sprūds, Latvian Minister of Defense; and Christopher Robinson, U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Latvia, discuss the significance of the “Message Follows” exhibit during its opening at the Latvian War Museum, April 11, 2025. The exhibit commemorates the 32-year history of the U.S.-Latvia military partnership, which began in 1993 when Latvian defense forces formalized ties with the Michigan National Guard through the U.S. National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program. The exhibit highlights the origins and continued development of U.S.-Latvian defense cooperation, U.S. support for building the Latvian National Armed Forces, and the enduring partnership between the Michigan National Guard and the Latvian National Guard. The continued presence of V Corps in Europe contributes to operational continuity and supports NATO’s mission across a dynamic regional landscape. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio)