Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Survivor Stories of Recovery: Hovel Babikian's road to rebuilding following the Eaton Fire in Southern California

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALTADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2025

    Video by Marti Allen 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Hovel Babikian, Eaton Fire survivor and city of Altadena, California, resident, discusses the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers debris mission and the path forward.

    USACE is actively working in partnership with Los Angeles County, CAL OES, FEMA and other partners to support the Southern California wildfire recovery efforts. They currently have more than 450 personnel on site and around 2,800 contractors actively supporting our local, state and FEMA partners to support survivors impacted by the Palisades and Eaton fires Jan. 7, 2025. This includes engineers, debris removal crews, safety officers, quality assurance specialists and more from across the nation. Additionally, there are more than 200 crews working 12-hour days, seven days a week for the express purpose of removing debris to mitigate risk to public health, protecting the environment and speeding community recovery.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2025
    Date Posted: 04.15.2025 14:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 958923
    VIRIN: 250412-A-KL057-1502
    Filename: DOD_110927915
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: ALTADENA, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Survivor Stories of Recovery: Hovel Babikian's road to rebuilding following the Eaton Fire in Southern California, by Marti Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    debris
    LAWildfires25
    SoCalWildfires

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download