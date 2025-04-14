Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-15 Alpha Battery Qualifies in Table XV

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2025

    Video by Sgt. Samuel Bonney 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from Alpha Battery, 2nd Battalion, 15th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI) participate in their Table XV Qualification on Fort Drum, New York, April 12-14, 2025. This certification helps the battery work as a whole to ensure they are prepared with cohesive teamwork and interoperability to help win our nation’s wars. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samuel Bonney)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2025
    Date Posted: 04.15.2025 11:13
    Video ID: 958895
    VIRIN: 250414-A-GW675-5662
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    10th Mountain Division
    U.S. Army
    artillery
    DIVARTY
    DIVARTY 10thMountainDivision

