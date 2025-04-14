2-15 Alpha Battery Qualifies in Table XV

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from Alpha Battery, 2nd Battalion, 15th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI) participate in their Table XV Qualification on Fort Drum, New York, April 12-14, 2025. This certification helps the battery work as a whole to ensure they are prepared with cohesive teamwork and interoperability to help win our nation’s wars. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samuel Bonney)