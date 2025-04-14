Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B:Roll; U.S. Army soldiers complete British Army Leadership Development Programme

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    04.10.2025

    Video by Spc. Trevor Wilson 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 64th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, supporting Task Force Iron, and British Army soldiers assigned to 1st The Queen's Dragoon Guards, participate in British Army leadership Development Programme (ALDP) at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, April 11, 2025. The ALDP is designed to develop the leadership skills of noncommissioned officers and warrant officers of the British army. Task Force Iron's mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent to increase lethality, while strengthening partnerships with NATO allies and regional security partners. The task force provides combat credible forces to V Corps, America’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trevor Wilson)

    Date Taken: 04.10.2025
    Date Posted: 04.15.2025 11:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 958892
    VIRIN: 250410-Z-CL987-1002
    Filename: DOD_110927430
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL

    64th Armored Regiment
    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team
    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    TaskForceIron

