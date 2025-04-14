B:Roll; U.S. Army soldiers complete British Army Leadership Development Programme

U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 64th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, supporting Task Force Iron, and British Army soldiers assigned to 1st The Queen's Dragoon Guards, participate in British Army leadership Development Programme (ALDP) at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, April 11, 2025. The ALDP is designed to develop the leadership skills of noncommissioned officers and warrant officers of the British army. Task Force Iron's mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent to increase lethality, while strengthening partnerships with NATO allies and regional security partners. The task force provides combat credible forces to V Corps, America’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trevor Wilson)
